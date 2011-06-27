Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

I bought mine new and put every mile on it. Over 155,000 now and I like it just as much as I did when I bought it. Only needed one repair. Keep the oil changed and kept it clean. Been an excellent vehicle.

Spencer Cooke , 10/21/2008

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

As long as you can accept what a Jeep WON'T do, you can truly enjoy what it WILL do. WON'T go over 70 mph WON'T save you money on gas WON'T impress your girlfriend's mother but it WILL go ANYWHERE at about 5 mph WILL save you money up front (it's cheap) WILL look good when dirty This is the coolest vehicle you can obtain for under $5000. Make sure that it's got a manual tranny, 33" tires or larger and a good top. 6-cyl is fast and has a more-reliable transmission but also gulps fuel - but if fuel economy was the point, you'd drive a prius. Get the soundbar, take off the doors and live a little.