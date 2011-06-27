  1. Home
Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Toy Jeep

ski-nh, 06/24/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Jeep is driven year round as second vehicle. Off road occasionally. Purchased with 75000 miles and has run perfectly since with normal maintenance.

Report Abuse

Jeeps are dependable

lil, 12/30/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought mine new and put every mile on it. Over 155,000 now and I like it just as much as I did when I bought it. Only needed one repair. Keep the oil changed and kept it clean. Been an excellent vehicle.

Report Abuse

Absolute BLAST at low speeds

Spencer Cooke, 10/21/2008
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

As long as you can accept what a Jeep WON'T do, you can truly enjoy what it WILL do. WON'T go over 70 mph WON'T save you money on gas WON'T impress your girlfriend's mother but it WILL go ANYWHERE at about 5 mph WILL save you money up front (it's cheap) WILL look good when dirty This is the coolest vehicle you can obtain for under $5000. Make sure that it's got a manual tranny, 33" tires or larger and a good top. 6-cyl is fast and has a more-reliable transmission but also gulps fuel - but if fuel economy was the point, you'd drive a prius. Get the soundbar, take off the doors and live a little.

Report Abuse

Fun In The Sun...........

billy sanders, 04/12/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My wife and I really enjoy our jeep we frequent Barnwell Mountain in Gilmer Tx. The four wheeling is awesome. On a nice sunny day we take the top off.

Report Abuse

Jeep rocks

scott wilson, 06/18/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought in 98; it has been a solid vehicle. I had 200,000 miles on the original engine.

Report Abuse
