Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler Islander Features & Specs

1991 Jeep Wrangler Islander Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/270.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle33.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length153.0 in.
Curb weight2861 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place53.4 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
