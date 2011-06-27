  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Wrangler
Overview
See Wrangler Inventory
See Wrangler Inventory
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg16/18 mpg16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/270.0 mi.240.0/270.0 mi.240.0/270.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.15.0 gal.15.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 5250 rpm126 hp @ 5250 rpm126 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle33.7 ft.33.7 ft.33.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length153.0 in.153.0 in.153.0 in.
Gross weight4700 lbs.4700 lbs.4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place53.4 cu.ft.53.4 cu.ft.53.4 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.93.4 in.93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Radiant Fire
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Colorado Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
See Wrangler InventorySee Wrangler InventorySee Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles