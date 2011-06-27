Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|240.0/270.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|126 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|153.0 in.
|Gross weight
|4700 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|53.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|72.0 in.
|Wheel base
|93.4 in.
|Width
|66.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
