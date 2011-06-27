Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/380.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|138 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|117 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.9 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|Front leg room
|39.4 in.
|Front hip room
|53.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|36.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|43 cu.ft.
|Length
|152.6 in.
|Curb weight
|2936 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|72.0 in.
|Wheel base
|93.4 in.
|Width
|66.0 in.
