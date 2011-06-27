  1. Home
Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler Laredo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room36.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity43 cu.ft.
Length152.6 in.
Curb weight3062 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
