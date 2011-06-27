  1. Home
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Willys Wheeler Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Wrangler JK
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,295
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,295
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,295
LED Lighting Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Willys Wheeler Quick Order Package 24Kyes
Willys Wheeler Quick Order Package 23Kyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,295
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Freedom Top Hard Top Headlineryes
Radio 430yes
Alpine 9 Speaker w/All Weather Subwooferyes
Air Conditioningyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,295
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,295
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topyes
Swing Gate Reinforcementyes
Metal Half Doors w/Locksyes
Oversize Spare Tire Carrieryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach42.2 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure32.5 degrees
Length164.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height72.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Xtreme Purple Pear Coat
  • Gobi Clear Coat
  • Chief Clear Coat
  • Baja Yellow Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,295
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
LT255/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
