2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,225
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|full time 4WD
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Front and rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20 mpg
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|49 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|22 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|2.4 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|68
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 3,000 rpm
|Torque
|470 lb-ft @ 5,250 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,280 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 29V
|yes
|Steel Bumper Group
|+$1,745
|Safety Group
|+$995
|Advanced Safety Group
|+$795
|Smoker's Group
|+$30
|Dual Top Group
|+$2,545
|Cold Weather Group w/Automatic Transmission
|+$995
|Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
|+$845
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|552 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards
|+$125
|Trail Rail Management System
|+$195
|Mopar Cargo Tub Liner
|+$35
|Mopar Grab Handle Kit
|+$40
|Mopar Hardtop Headliner
|+$525
|Mopar Stainless Door Sill Guards
|+$195
|Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
|+$695
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|42.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|+$75
|Mopar Satin Black Grille
|+$325
|LT285/70R17C Outline White Lettering Off-Road Tires
|yes
|Body Color Fender Flares
|+$695
|Mopar Sunrider For Hardtop
|+$895
|Black 3-Piece Hard Top
|+$1,595
|Sky One-Touch Power Top
|+$4,145
|Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Top
|+$795
|Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
|+$595
|Dual Door Group w/Base Uppers
|+$3,995
|Jeep Trail Rated Kit
|+$195
|Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement
|+$675
|Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top
|+$295
|Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top
|+$175
|Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers
|+$4,395
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap
|+$40
|Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top
|+$2,595
|Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit
|+$195
|Glass Window Material
|+$195
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|43.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|35.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,222 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.8 in.
|Height
|73.5 in.
|Length
|188.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,280 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.8 in.
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|118.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|LT285/70R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
