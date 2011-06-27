Skip to main content
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited High Altitude Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Wrangler 4xe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
full time 4WDyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe49 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.22 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.2.4 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.68
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower375 hp @ 3,000 rpm
Torque470 lb-ft @ 5,250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,280 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Unlimited High Altitude 4XE Quick Order Package 29Nyes
Dual Top Group +$1,350
Cold Weather Group w/Automatic Transmission +$995
Advanced Safety Group +$795
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group +$845
Smoker's Group +$30
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
552 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mopar Hardtop Headliner +$525
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards +$125
Trail Rail Management System +$195
Mopar Cargo Tub Liner +$35
Mopar Grab Handle Kit +$40
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement +$675
Soft Top Window Storage Bag +$75
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top +$295
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top +$175
Mopar Sunrider For Hardtop +$895
Sky One-Touch Power Top +$2,050
Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Topyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap +$40
Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit +$195
Glass Window Material +$195
Jeep Trail Rated Kit +$195
Dimensions
Angle of approach42.2 degrees
Angle of departure35.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,100 lbs.
Gross weight6,200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height73.5 in.
Length188.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,280 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.8 in.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Global Black/Steel Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
275/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
