2022 Jeep Renegade Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Renegade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/368.3 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower177 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque210 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Black Mopar Interior Premium Package +$285
Quick Order Package 22Dyes
Sun, Sound and Wheels Group +$2,395
Mopar Exterior Appearance Group +$575
Mopar Interior Protection Package +$285
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mopar Renegade BMX Decals +$295
Mopar Renegade Snowboard Decals +$295
Dimensions
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Angle of departure32.1 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.5 in.
Length166.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Blue Pearl Coat
  • Colorado Red Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bikini Metallic Clear Coat
  • Graphite Grey
  • Alpine White Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ski Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
