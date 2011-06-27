  1. Home
2021 Jeep Renegade Islander Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,430
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Convenience Groupyes
Safety & Security Group IIyes
Islander Quick Order Package 2XEyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,430
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,430
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Uconnect 4 Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,430
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,430
premium clothyes
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure29.7 degrees
Length166.6 in.
Gross weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Angle of approach17.9 degrees
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Colorado Red Clear Coat
  • Alpine White Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Omaha Orange Clear Coat
  • Glacier Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bikini Metallic Clear Coat
  • Jetset Blue Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,430
All season tiresyes
235/45R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,430
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,430
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

