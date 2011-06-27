  1. Home
2019 Jeep Renegade Latitude Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Renegade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,375
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,375
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/368.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,375
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,375
LED Lighting Groupyes
Safety and Security Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2XByes
Advanced Technology Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Passive Entry Remote Start Packageyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Safety & Security Group IIyes
Quick Order Package 22Byes
Uconnect 8.4" Navigation Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,375
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,375
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,375
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,375
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,375
18" x 7.0" Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
My Sky Power/Removable Sunroofyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
Full Size Spare Tire w/Matching Wheelyes
19" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3327 lbs.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Angle of departure32.1 degrees
Length166.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Metallic Clear Coat
  • Omaha Orange Clear Coat
  • Solar Yellow Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Colorado Red Clear Coat
  • Jetset Blue Clear Coat
  • Alpine White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Ski Grey, premium cloth
  • Black/Sandstorm, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,375
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/60R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,375
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

