2019 Jeep Renegade Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Renegade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Torque200 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,395
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,395
LED Lighting Groupyes
Safety and Security Groupyes
Uconnect 8.4" Navigation Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Dyes
Advanced Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,395
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,395
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,395
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,395
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,395
My Sky Power/Removable Sunroofyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
19" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body Color Roofyes
Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3170 lbs.
Gross weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.9 degrees
Angle of departure29.7 degrees
Length166.6 in.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Colorado Red Clear Coat
  • Jetset Blue Clear Coat
  • Alpine White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,395
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

