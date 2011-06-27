  1. Home
Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Renegade
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/368.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cold Weather Group IIyes
Premium Leather Group For Trailhawkyes
Safety & Security Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Packageyes
Passive Entry Remote Start Packageyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2EEyes
Uconnect 8.4" Navigation Groupyes
Black MOPAR Interior Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Exterior Options
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
My Sky Power/Removable Sunroofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Angle of departure34.3 degrees
Length166.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jetset Blue
  • Black
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Anvil
  • Hypergreen Clear Coat
  • Colorado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Solar Yellow
  • Omaha Orange
  • Glacier Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
215/65R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
