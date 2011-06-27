  1. Home
Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,645
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Advanced Technology Groupyes
Safety & Security Groupyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Packageyes
Quick Order Package 27Gyes
Uconnect 8.4" Navigation Groupyes
Black MOPAR Interior Premium Packageyes
Quick Order Package 2EGyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,645
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,645
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,645
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,645
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,645
MOPAR Renegade BMX Decalsyes
My Sky Power/Removable Sunroofyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
MOPAR Renegade Snowboard Decalsyes
18" x 7.0" Aluminum Polished Wheelsyes
Body Color Roofyes
Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Maximum cargo capacity50.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3166 lbs.
Gross weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.9 degrees
Angle of departure29.7 degrees
Length166.6 in.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Exterior Colors
  • Jetset Blue
  • Black
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Anvil
  • Hypergreen Clear Coat
  • Colorado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,645
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles