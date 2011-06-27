Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Renegade SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,189*
Total Cash Price
$22,647
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,189*
Total Cash Price
$22,647
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,675*
Total Cash Price
$19,615
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$33,729*
Total Cash Price
$18,545
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,729*
Total Cash Price
$25,143
Altitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,675*
Total Cash Price
$26,213
Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,432*
Total Cash Price
$17,832
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,378*
Total Cash Price
$25,500
Upland Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,675*
Total Cash Price
$19,615
Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 11/17 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,459*
Total Cash Price
$23,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$1,147
|$408
|$2,369
|$815
|$1,353
|$6,091
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$606
|$709
|$827
|$2,731
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,238
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,447
|Financing
|$1,218
|$979
|$725
|$453
|$164
|$3,539
|Depreciation
|$4,655
|$2,120
|$1,864
|$1,652
|$1,483
|$11,774
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,373
|$7,000
|$8,735
|$6,894
|$7,187
|$41,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$1,147
|$408
|$2,369
|$815
|$1,353
|$6,091
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$606
|$709
|$827
|$2,731
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,238
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,447
|Financing
|$1,218
|$979
|$725
|$453
|$164
|$3,539
|Depreciation
|$4,655
|$2,120
|$1,864
|$1,652
|$1,483
|$11,774
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,373
|$7,000
|$8,735
|$6,894
|$7,187
|$41,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$4,116
|Maintenance
|$993
|$353
|$2,052
|$706
|$1,172
|$5,276
|Repairs
|$152
|$359
|$525
|$614
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,253
|Financing
|$1,055
|$848
|$628
|$393
|$142
|$3,066
|Depreciation
|$4,032
|$1,836
|$1,615
|$1,431
|$1,285
|$10,198
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,851
|$6,063
|$7,566
|$5,971
|$6,225
|$35,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$3,892
|Maintenance
|$939
|$334
|$1,940
|$668
|$1,108
|$4,988
|Repairs
|$144
|$339
|$496
|$580
|$677
|$2,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,014
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,185
|Financing
|$997
|$802
|$594
|$371
|$134
|$2,898
|Depreciation
|$3,812
|$1,736
|$1,527
|$1,353
|$1,215
|$9,642
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,313
|$5,732
|$7,153
|$5,645
|$5,885
|$33,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$453
|$2,630
|$905
|$1,502
|$6,762
|Repairs
|$195
|$460
|$673
|$787
|$918
|$3,032
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,606
|Financing
|$1,352
|$1,087
|$805
|$503
|$182
|$3,930
|Depreciation
|$5,168
|$2,353
|$2,070
|$1,834
|$1,647
|$13,072
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,627
|$7,772
|$9,698
|$7,653
|$7,979
|$45,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,501
|Maintenance
|$1,327
|$472
|$2,742
|$944
|$1,566
|$7,050
|Repairs
|$203
|$479
|$701
|$820
|$957
|$3,161
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,433
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,674
|Financing
|$1,410
|$1,133
|$839
|$525
|$190
|$4,097
|Depreciation
|$5,388
|$2,453
|$2,158
|$1,912
|$1,717
|$13,628
|Fuel
|$2,367
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,164
|$8,103
|$10,111
|$7,979
|$8,319
|$47,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$903
|$321
|$1,865
|$642
|$1,065
|$4,796
|Repairs
|$138
|$326
|$477
|$558
|$651
|$2,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$975
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,139
|Financing
|$959
|$771
|$571
|$357
|$129
|$2,787
|Depreciation
|$3,665
|$1,669
|$1,468
|$1,301
|$1,168
|$9,271
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,955
|$5,512
|$6,878
|$5,428
|$5,659
|$32,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,351
|Maintenance
|$1,291
|$459
|$2,667
|$918
|$1,523
|$6,858
|Repairs
|$197
|$466
|$682
|$798
|$931
|$3,075
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,394
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,371
|$1,103
|$817
|$511
|$184
|$3,985
|Depreciation
|$5,241
|$2,387
|$2,099
|$1,860
|$1,670
|$13,258
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$12,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,806
|$7,882
|$9,836
|$7,762
|$8,092
|$46,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Upland Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$4,116
|Maintenance
|$993
|$353
|$2,052
|$706
|$1,172
|$5,276
|Repairs
|$152
|$359
|$525
|$614
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,253
|Financing
|$1,055
|$848
|$628
|$393
|$142
|$3,066
|Depreciation
|$4,032
|$1,836
|$1,615
|$1,431
|$1,285
|$10,198
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,851
|$6,063
|$7,566
|$5,971
|$6,225
|$35,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 11/17 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$430
|$2,499
|$860
|$1,427
|$6,427
|Repairs
|$185
|$437
|$639
|$748
|$872
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,307
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,526
|Financing
|$1,285
|$1,033
|$765
|$478
|$173
|$3,735
|Depreciation
|$4,911
|$2,236
|$1,967
|$1,743
|$1,565
|$12,423
|Fuel
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,289
|$2,357
|$2,428
|$11,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,000
|$7,386
|$9,217
|$7,274
|$7,583
|$43,459
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Renegade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Jeep Renegade in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Jeep Renegade info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019