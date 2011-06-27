Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Renegade SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,468*
Total Cash Price
$24,329
Justice Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,468*
Total Cash Price
$24,329
Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,650*
Total Cash Price
$21,073
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,596*
Total Cash Price
$19,923
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,260*
Total Cash Price
$27,011
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,227*
Total Cash Price
$19,157
Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,314*
Total Cash Price
$28,161
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,945*
Total Cash Price
$27,395
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,650*
Total Cash Price
$21,073
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,864*
Total Cash Price
$25,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$4,869
|Maintenance
|$2,055
|$801
|$1,247
|$321
|$2,756
|$7,181
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$767
|$895
|$1,043
|$3,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,053
|$779
|$488
|$177
|$3,804
|Depreciation
|$5,558
|$2,280
|$2,007
|$1,778
|$1,595
|$13,217
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,412
|$7,522
|$7,610
|$6,375
|$8,548
|$43,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV Justice Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$4,869
|Maintenance
|$2,055
|$801
|$1,247
|$321
|$2,756
|$7,181
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$767
|$895
|$1,043
|$3,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,053
|$779
|$488
|$177
|$3,804
|Depreciation
|$5,558
|$2,280
|$2,007
|$1,778
|$1,595
|$13,217
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,412
|$7,522
|$7,610
|$6,375
|$8,548
|$43,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,217
|Maintenance
|$1,780
|$694
|$1,080
|$278
|$2,387
|$6,219
|Repairs
|$491
|$570
|$664
|$776
|$903
|$3,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,148
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,329
|Financing
|$1,133
|$912
|$674
|$422
|$153
|$3,295
|Depreciation
|$4,814
|$1,975
|$1,738
|$1,540
|$1,382
|$11,448
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,617
|$6,515
|$6,591
|$5,522
|$7,404
|$37,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$3,987
|Maintenance
|$1,683
|$656
|$1,021
|$263
|$2,257
|$5,880
|Repairs
|$464
|$539
|$628
|$733
|$854
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,086
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,071
|$862
|$638
|$399
|$145
|$3,115
|Depreciation
|$4,551
|$1,867
|$1,643
|$1,456
|$1,306
|$10,823
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,983
|$6,160
|$6,232
|$5,221
|$7,000
|$35,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$5,406
|Maintenance
|$2,281
|$890
|$1,385
|$357
|$3,060
|$7,972
|Repairs
|$629
|$730
|$852
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,472
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,703
|Financing
|$1,452
|$1,169
|$864
|$541
|$196
|$4,223
|Depreciation
|$6,170
|$2,531
|$2,228
|$1,974
|$1,771
|$14,674
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,891
|$8,351
|$8,449
|$7,078
|$9,491
|$48,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$1,618
|$631
|$982
|$253
|$2,170
|$5,654
|Repairs
|$446
|$518
|$604
|$705
|$821
|$3,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,208
|Financing
|$1,030
|$829
|$613
|$384
|$139
|$2,995
|Depreciation
|$4,376
|$1,795
|$1,580
|$1,400
|$1,256
|$10,407
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,561
|$5,923
|$5,992
|$5,020
|$6,731
|$34,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$5,636
|Maintenance
|$2,378
|$928
|$1,444
|$372
|$3,190
|$8,311
|Repairs
|$656
|$761
|$888
|$1,036
|$1,207
|$4,548
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,535
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,776
|Financing
|$1,514
|$1,219
|$901
|$564
|$204
|$4,403
|Depreciation
|$6,433
|$2,639
|$2,323
|$2,058
|$1,846
|$15,298
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,525
|$8,707
|$8,808
|$7,379
|$9,895
|$50,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$5,483
|Maintenance
|$2,314
|$902
|$1,404
|$362
|$3,103
|$8,085
|Repairs
|$638
|$741
|$864
|$1,008
|$1,174
|$4,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,493
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,727
|Financing
|$1,473
|$1,185
|$877
|$549
|$199
|$4,283
|Depreciation
|$6,258
|$2,567
|$2,259
|$2,002
|$1,796
|$14,882
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,102
|$8,470
|$8,569
|$7,179
|$9,625
|$48,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,217
|Maintenance
|$1,780
|$694
|$1,080
|$278
|$2,387
|$6,219
|Repairs
|$491
|$570
|$664
|$776
|$903
|$3,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,148
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,329
|Financing
|$1,133
|$912
|$674
|$422
|$153
|$3,295
|Depreciation
|$4,814
|$1,975
|$1,738
|$1,540
|$1,382
|$11,448
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,617
|$6,515
|$6,591
|$5,522
|$7,404
|$37,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Renegade SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$2,168
|$846
|$1,316
|$339
|$2,908
|$7,576
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$809
|$945
|$1,100
|$4,146
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,619
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,111
|$821
|$515
|$186
|$4,013
|Depreciation
|$5,864
|$2,405
|$2,117
|$1,876
|$1,683
|$13,945
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,152
|$7,937
|$8,029
|$6,727
|$9,020
|$45,864
Learn about the 2016 Renegade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jeep Renegade in Virginia is:not available
