  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Renegade
  4. Used 2015 Jeep Renegade
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Renegade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,795
See Renegade Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,795
on demand 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/368.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,795
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Gyes
Advanced Technology Groupyes
Safety and Security Group Iyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,795
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,795
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Passive Entry/Keyless Goyes
Navigation/SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Full Size Spare Spare Tire w/Matching Wheelyes
Body-Color Roofyes
My Sky Power/Removable Panelsyes
Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tireyes
18" x 7.0" Aluminum Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Angle of departure32.1 degrees
Length166.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3126 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume45.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Exterior Colors
  • Commando
  • Glacier Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Mojave Sand
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Bark Brown/Ski Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,795
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Renegade Inventory

Related Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles