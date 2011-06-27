Used 2017 Jeep Patriot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Patriot SUV
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,917*
Total Cash Price
$22,282
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,917*
Total Cash Price
$22,282
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,440*
Total Cash Price
$19,300
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,218*
Total Cash Price
$17,545
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,507*
Total Cash Price
$18,247
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$45,427*
Total Cash Price
$24,738
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,360*
Total Cash Price
$25,791
Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,072*
Total Cash Price
$25,089
75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,440*
Total Cash Price
$19,300
75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,172*
Total Cash Price
$23,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$352
|$2,319
|$594
|$1,002
|$2,991
|$7,258
|Repairs
|$399
|$575
|$674
|$785
|$916
|$3,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,427
|Financing
|$1,199
|$963
|$714
|$447
|$161
|$3,484
|Depreciation
|$4,609
|$1,839
|$1,636
|$1,468
|$1,339
|$10,890
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,511
|$8,562
|$6,570
|$6,740
|$8,534
|$40,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$352
|$2,319
|$594
|$1,002
|$2,991
|$7,258
|Repairs
|$399
|$575
|$674
|$785
|$916
|$3,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,427
|Financing
|$1,199
|$963
|$714
|$447
|$161
|$3,484
|Depreciation
|$4,609
|$1,839
|$1,636
|$1,468
|$1,339
|$10,890
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,511
|$8,562
|$6,570
|$6,740
|$8,534
|$40,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$848
|$875
|$4,123
|Maintenance
|$305
|$2,009
|$515
|$868
|$2,591
|$6,287
|Repairs
|$345
|$498
|$584
|$680
|$793
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,038
|$834
|$618
|$387
|$140
|$3,017
|Depreciation
|$3,992
|$1,593
|$1,417
|$1,272
|$1,159
|$9,433
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,104
|$7,416
|$5,690
|$5,838
|$7,392
|$35,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$3,748
|Maintenance
|$277
|$1,826
|$468
|$789
|$2,355
|$5,715
|Repairs
|$314
|$453
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$2,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,124
|Financing
|$944
|$758
|$562
|$352
|$127
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$3,629
|$1,448
|$1,288
|$1,156
|$1,054
|$8,575
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,276
|$6,742
|$5,173
|$5,307
|$6,720
|$32,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$827
|$3,898
|Maintenance
|$288
|$1,899
|$487
|$821
|$2,449
|$5,944
|Repairs
|$327
|$471
|$552
|$643
|$750
|$2,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,169
|Financing
|$982
|$788
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,853
|Depreciation
|$3,774
|$1,506
|$1,340
|$1,202
|$1,096
|$8,918
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,607
|$7,012
|$5,380
|$5,519
|$6,989
|$33,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$5,285
|Maintenance
|$391
|$2,575
|$660
|$1,112
|$3,321
|$8,058
|Repairs
|$443
|$639
|$749
|$871
|$1,017
|$3,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,585
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,069
|$792
|$496
|$179
|$3,868
|Depreciation
|$5,117
|$2,042
|$1,816
|$1,630
|$1,486
|$12,091
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,669
|$9,506
|$7,294
|$7,483
|$9,475
|$45,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,133
|$1,169
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$407
|$2,684
|$688
|$1,160
|$3,462
|$8,401
|Repairs
|$462
|$666
|$781
|$908
|$1,060
|$3,876
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,411
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,388
|$1,114
|$826
|$517
|$187
|$4,032
|Depreciation
|$5,335
|$2,129
|$1,893
|$1,699
|$1,549
|$12,605
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,166
|$9,911
|$7,604
|$7,801
|$9,878
|$47,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,137
|$5,360
|Maintenance
|$396
|$2,611
|$669
|$1,128
|$3,368
|$8,172
|Repairs
|$449
|$648
|$759
|$884
|$1,031
|$3,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,607
|Financing
|$1,350
|$1,084
|$804
|$503
|$182
|$3,922
|Depreciation
|$5,189
|$2,071
|$1,842
|$1,653
|$1,507
|$12,262
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,835
|$9,641
|$7,397
|$7,589
|$9,610
|$46,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$848
|$875
|$4,123
|Maintenance
|$305
|$2,009
|$515
|$868
|$2,591
|$6,287
|Repairs
|$345
|$498
|$584
|$680
|$793
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,038
|$834
|$618
|$387
|$140
|$3,017
|Depreciation
|$3,992
|$1,593
|$1,417
|$1,272
|$1,159
|$9,433
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,104
|$7,416
|$5,690
|$5,838
|$7,392
|$35,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Patriot SUV 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,033
|$1,065
|$5,022
|Maintenance
|$371
|$2,447
|$627
|$1,057
|$3,156
|$7,658
|Repairs
|$421
|$607
|$712
|$828
|$966
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,506
|Financing
|$1,265
|$1,016
|$753
|$472
|$170
|$3,676
|Depreciation
|$4,863
|$1,940
|$1,726
|$1,549
|$1,412
|$11,491
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,090
|$9,034
|$6,932
|$7,111
|$9,005
|$43,172
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Patriot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Jeep Patriot in Virginia is:not available
