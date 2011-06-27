Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/364.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 28Ayes
Quick Order Package 2GAyes
Quick Order Package 25Ayes
Power Value Groupyes
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyes
Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Groupyes
MOPAR Electronics Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smokers Groupyes
Air Conditioningyes
Air Conditioning Bypassyes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
Radio 230yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camerayes
All Weather Capability Groupyes
Tire and Wheel Groupyes
16" x 6.5" Black Steel Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.4 degrees
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.5 in.
EPA interior volume127.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Recon Green Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/70R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
