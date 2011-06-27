  1. Home
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Patriot
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262224
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Drive typeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
full time 4WDnoyesyes
Center locking differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg20/26 mpg22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/408.0 mi.270.0/351.0 mi.297.0/364.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.13.5 gal.13.5 gal.
Combined MPG262224
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Torque141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6400 rpm172 hp @ 6000 rpm172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Quick Order Package 2GAyesnoyes
Quick Order Package 25Ayesnoyes
Quick Order Package 24Ayesnono
Quick Order Package 2BAyesnono
Power Value Groupyesnoyes
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyesyesyes
MOPAR Electronics Groupyesyesyes
Premium Sound Groupnoyesno
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupnoyesno
High Altitude Edition Quick Order Package 23Gnoyesno
Quick Order Package 28Anonoyes
Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Groupnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Smokers Groupyesyesyes
Air Conditioningyesnoyes
Air Conditioning Bypassyesnoyes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyesyesyes
Radio 230yesnoyes
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Controlnoyesno
Radio 430noyesno
Radio 430Nnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
premium clothyesnoyes
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernoyesno
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camerayesyesyes
Tire and Wheel Groupyesnoyes
16" x 6.5" Black Steel Wheelsyesnoyes
Trailer Tow Preparation Groupnoyesno
All Weather Capability Groupnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.63.4 cu.ft.63.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4435 lbs.4575 lbs.4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.23.0 cu.ft.23.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.4 degrees26.4 degrees26.4 degrees
Angle of departure28.5 degrees28.5 degrees28.5 degrees
Length173.8 in.173.8 in.173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
EPA interior volume127.4 cu.ft.127.4 cu.ft.127.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.7 in.
Width69.2 in.69.2 in.69.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Recon Green Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
P205/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
P215/60R17 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,695
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
