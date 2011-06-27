Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|22
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed manual
|full time 4WD
|no
|yes
|yes
|Center locking differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|22/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.8/408.0 mi.
|270.0/351.0 mi.
|297.0/364.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.6 gal.
|13.5 gal.
|13.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|22
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Torque
|141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 6400 rpm
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.6 ft.
|35.6 ft.
|35.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Quick Order Package 2GA
|yes
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 25A
|yes
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 24A
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 2BA
|yes
|no
|no
|Power Value Group
|yes
|no
|yes
|MOPAR Interior Appearance Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Electronics Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Sound Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Security and Cargo Convenience Group
|no
|yes
|no
|High Altitude Edition Quick Order Package 23G
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 28A
|no
|no
|yes
|Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Group
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Smokers Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air Conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|Air Conditioning Bypass
|yes
|no
|yes
|MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Radio 230
|yes
|no
|yes
|Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Control
|no
|yes
|no
|Radio 430
|no
|yes
|no
|Radio 430N
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tire and Wheel Group
|yes
|no
|yes
|16" x 6.5" Black Steel Wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Trailer Tow Preparation Group
|no
|yes
|no
|All Weather Capability Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.4 cu.ft.
|63.4 cu.ft.
|63.4 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4435 lbs.
|4575 lbs.
|4575 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.0 cu.ft.
|23.0 cu.ft.
|23.0 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|26.4 degrees
|26.4 degrees
|26.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|28.5 degrees
|28.5 degrees
|28.5 degrees
|Length
|173.8 in.
|173.8 in.
|173.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|Height
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|127.4 cu.ft.
|127.4 cu.ft.
|127.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.7 in.
|103.7 in.
|103.7 in.
|Width
|69.2 in.
|69.2 in.
|69.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|P205/70R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P215/60R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,695
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
