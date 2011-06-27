Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Patriot SUV
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,924*
Total Cash Price
$14,823
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,924*
Total Cash Price
$14,823
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,116*
Total Cash Price
$12,839
Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,418*
Total Cash Price
$12,139
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,287*
Total Cash Price
$11,672
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,885*
Total Cash Price
$16,458
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,582*
Total Cash Price
$17,158
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,450*
Total Cash Price
$16,691
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,116*
Total Cash Price
$12,839
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,905*
Total Cash Price
$15,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$4,456
|Maintenance
|$2,267
|$593
|$1,058
|$263
|$4,040
|$8,221
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$832
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,040
|Financing
|$798
|$641
|$474
|$297
|$108
|$2,318
|Depreciation
|$3,518
|$1,342
|$1,181
|$1,046
|$940
|$8,028
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,329
|$5,698
|$6,008
|$5,097
|$8,792
|$35,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$4,456
|Maintenance
|$2,267
|$593
|$1,058
|$263
|$4,040
|$8,221
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$832
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,040
|Financing
|$798
|$641
|$474
|$297
|$108
|$2,318
|Depreciation
|$3,518
|$1,342
|$1,181
|$1,046
|$940
|$8,028
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,329
|$5,698
|$6,008
|$5,097
|$8,792
|$35,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$3,860
|Maintenance
|$1,964
|$514
|$916
|$228
|$3,499
|$7,120
|Repairs
|$452
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$721
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$901
|Financing
|$691
|$556
|$410
|$257
|$94
|$2,008
|Depreciation
|$3,047
|$1,163
|$1,023
|$906
|$814
|$6,953
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,946
|$4,936
|$5,204
|$4,414
|$7,615
|$31,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$687
|$708
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$3,649
|Maintenance
|$1,856
|$486
|$866
|$215
|$3,308
|$6,732
|Repairs
|$427
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$681
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$852
|Financing
|$653
|$525
|$388
|$243
|$88
|$1,898
|Depreciation
|$2,881
|$1,099
|$967
|$857
|$770
|$6,574
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,458
|$4,666
|$4,920
|$4,174
|$7,200
|$29,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$661
|$681
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$3,509
|Maintenance
|$1,785
|$467
|$833
|$207
|$3,181
|$6,473
|Repairs
|$411
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$655
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$819
|Financing
|$628
|$505
|$373
|$234
|$85
|$1,825
|Depreciation
|$2,770
|$1,057
|$930
|$824
|$740
|$6,321
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,133
|$4,487
|$4,731
|$4,013
|$6,923
|$28,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$4,948
|Maintenance
|$2,517
|$658
|$1,175
|$292
|$4,485
|$9,127
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$4,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,155
|Financing
|$885
|$712
|$526
|$330
|$120
|$2,573
|Depreciation
|$3,906
|$1,490
|$1,311
|$1,162
|$1,043
|$8,913
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,468
|$6,327
|$6,671
|$5,658
|$9,761
|$39,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$5,158
|Maintenance
|$2,624
|$686
|$1,225
|$304
|$4,676
|$9,515
|Repairs
|$604
|$700
|$816
|$953
|$1,110
|$4,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,204
|Financing
|$923
|$742
|$548
|$344
|$125
|$2,683
|Depreciation
|$4,072
|$1,554
|$1,367
|$1,211
|$1,088
|$9,292
|Fuel
|$1,798
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$9,548
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,956
|$6,596
|$6,955
|$5,899
|$10,177
|$41,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,064
|$5,018
|Maintenance
|$2,553
|$668
|$1,191
|$296
|$4,549
|$9,256
|Repairs
|$588
|$681
|$794
|$927
|$1,080
|$4,068
|Taxes & Fees
|$937
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,171
|Financing
|$898
|$722
|$533
|$335
|$122
|$2,610
|Depreciation
|$3,961
|$1,512
|$1,330
|$1,178
|$1,058
|$9,039
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,912
|$1,969
|$9,288
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,630
|$6,416
|$6,765
|$5,739
|$9,900
|$40,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$3,860
|Maintenance
|$1,964
|$514
|$916
|$228
|$3,499
|$7,120
|Repairs
|$452
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$721
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$901
|Financing
|$691
|$556
|$410
|$257
|$94
|$2,008
|Depreciation
|$3,047
|$1,163
|$1,023
|$906
|$814
|$6,953
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,946
|$4,936
|$5,204
|$4,414
|$7,615
|$31,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Patriot SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$4,702
|Maintenance
|$2,392
|$626
|$1,116
|$277
|$4,263
|$8,674
|Repairs
|$551
|$638
|$744
|$868
|$1,012
|$3,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,097
|Financing
|$842
|$677
|$500
|$314
|$114
|$2,446
|Depreciation
|$3,712
|$1,416
|$1,246
|$1,104
|$992
|$8,470
|Fuel
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$1,845
|$8,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,898
|$6,013
|$6,340
|$5,377
|$9,277
|$37,905
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Patriot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jeep Patriot in Virginia is:not available
