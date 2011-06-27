  1. Home
Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.2/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Torque141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,490
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Power Value Groupyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
MOPAR Electronics Groupyes
Altitude Edition Quick Order Package 24Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,490
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,490
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 230yes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Air Conditioningyes
Air Conditioning Bypassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,490
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,490
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach26.4 degrees
Height65.5 in.
EPA interior volume127.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Exterior Colors
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,490
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
