Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Patriot SUV
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,220*
Total Cash Price
$12,694
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,220*
Total Cash Price
$12,694
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,640*
Total Cash Price
$10,995
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,945*
Total Cash Price
$9,995
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,023*
Total Cash Price
$10,395
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,992*
Total Cash Price
$14,093
Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,609*
Total Cash Price
$14,693
Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,531*
Total Cash Price
$14,293
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,640*
Total Cash Price
$10,995
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,106*
Total Cash Price
$13,393
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$587
|$1,038
|$259
|$3,811
|$1,734
|$7,428
|Repairs
|$551
|$638
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$3,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$721
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$930
|Financing
|$683
|$549
|$406
|$254
|$91
|$1,984
|Depreciation
|$3,322
|$1,252
|$1,101
|$977
|$876
|$7,529
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,225
|$5,959
|$5,069
|$8,543
|$6,425
|$34,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$587
|$1,038
|$259
|$3,811
|$1,734
|$7,428
|Repairs
|$551
|$638
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$3,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$721
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$930
|Financing
|$683
|$549
|$406
|$254
|$91
|$1,984
|Depreciation
|$3,322
|$1,252
|$1,101
|$977
|$876
|$7,529
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,225
|$5,959
|$5,069
|$8,543
|$6,425
|$34,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$787
|$3,709
|Maintenance
|$508
|$899
|$224
|$3,301
|$1,502
|$6,434
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$646
|$754
|$879
|$3,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$625
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$805
|Financing
|$592
|$475
|$352
|$220
|$79
|$1,718
|Depreciation
|$2,878
|$1,085
|$954
|$846
|$759
|$6,521
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,124
|$5,161
|$4,390
|$7,400
|$5,565
|$29,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$715
|$3,372
|Maintenance
|$462
|$817
|$204
|$3,001
|$1,365
|$5,849
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$568
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$732
|Financing
|$538
|$432
|$320
|$200
|$72
|$1,562
|Depreciation
|$2,616
|$986
|$867
|$769
|$690
|$5,928
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,476
|$4,692
|$3,991
|$6,727
|$5,059
|$26,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$660
|$680
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$3,507
|Maintenance
|$480
|$850
|$212
|$3,121
|$1,420
|$6,083
|Repairs
|$451
|$522
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$591
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$761
|Financing
|$560
|$449
|$333
|$208
|$75
|$1,624
|Depreciation
|$2,721
|$1,025
|$902
|$800
|$718
|$6,165
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,735
|$4,880
|$4,151
|$6,996
|$5,261
|$28,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,755
|Maintenance
|$651
|$1,152
|$288
|$4,231
|$1,925
|$8,247
|Repairs
|$612
|$708
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$4,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$801
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,032
|Financing
|$759
|$609
|$451
|$282
|$102
|$2,202
|Depreciation
|$3,689
|$1,390
|$1,222
|$1,084
|$973
|$8,358
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,131
|$6,616
|$5,627
|$9,485
|$7,133
|$37,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$4,957
|Maintenance
|$679
|$1,201
|$300
|$4,411
|$2,007
|$8,598
|Repairs
|$638
|$738
|$863
|$1,007
|$1,175
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$835
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,076
|Financing
|$791
|$635
|$470
|$294
|$106
|$2,296
|Depreciation
|$3,846
|$1,449
|$1,274
|$1,130
|$1,014
|$8,714
|Fuel
|$1,798
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$9,548
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,520
|$6,897
|$5,867
|$9,889
|$7,437
|$39,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,822
|Maintenance
|$661
|$1,168
|$292
|$4,291
|$1,952
|$8,364
|Repairs
|$621
|$718
|$839
|$980
|$1,143
|$4,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$812
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,047
|Financing
|$769
|$618
|$458
|$286
|$103
|$2,234
|Depreciation
|$3,741
|$1,410
|$1,240
|$1,100
|$987
|$8,477
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,912
|$1,969
|$9,288
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,261
|$6,710
|$5,707
|$9,620
|$7,234
|$38,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$787
|$3,709
|Maintenance
|$508
|$899
|$224
|$3,301
|$1,502
|$6,434
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$646
|$754
|$879
|$3,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$625
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$805
|Financing
|$592
|$475
|$352
|$220
|$79
|$1,718
|Depreciation
|$2,878
|$1,085
|$954
|$846
|$759
|$6,521
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,124
|$5,161
|$4,390
|$7,400
|$5,565
|$29,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Patriot SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,518
|Maintenance
|$619
|$1,095
|$273
|$4,021
|$1,829
|$7,838
|Repairs
|$582
|$673
|$787
|$918
|$1,071
|$4,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$761
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$981
|Financing
|$721
|$579
|$429
|$268
|$96
|$2,093
|Depreciation
|$3,505
|$1,321
|$1,162
|$1,030
|$925
|$7,944
|Fuel
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$1,845
|$8,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,678
|$6,287
|$5,348
|$9,014
|$6,779
|$36,106
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Patriot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jeep Patriot in Virginia is:not available
