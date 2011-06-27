Used 2014 Jeep Patriot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Patriot SUV
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,984*
Total Cash Price
$9,010
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,000*
Total Cash Price
$11,443
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,000*
Total Cash Price
$11,443
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,582*
Total Cash Price
$9,911
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,023*
Total Cash Price
$9,370
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,637*
Total Cash Price
$12,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Patriot SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$715
|$3,372
|Maintenance
|$807
|$200
|$2,969
|$386
|$1,288
|$5,650
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$516
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$680
|Financing
|$485
|$389
|$289
|$180
|$65
|$1,408
|Depreciation
|$2,417
|$879
|$774
|$686
|$616
|$5,372
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,517
|$3,925
|$6,632
|$4,009
|$4,901
|$25,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Patriot SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$254
|$3,771
|$490
|$1,636
|$7,176
|Repairs
|$551
|$638
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$3,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$655
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$864
|Financing
|$616
|$494
|$367
|$229
|$83
|$1,788
|Depreciation
|$3,070
|$1,116
|$983
|$871
|$782
|$6,822
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,277
|$4,985
|$8,423
|$5,091
|$6,224
|$33,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Patriot SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$254
|$3,771
|$490
|$1,636
|$7,176
|Repairs
|$551
|$638
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$3,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$655
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$864
|Financing
|$616
|$494
|$367
|$229
|$83
|$1,788
|Depreciation
|$3,070
|$1,116
|$983
|$871
|$782
|$6,822
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,277
|$4,985
|$8,423
|$5,091
|$6,224
|$33,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Patriot SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$787
|$3,709
|Maintenance
|$888
|$220
|$3,266
|$425
|$1,417
|$6,215
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$646
|$754
|$879
|$3,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$568
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$748
|Financing
|$534
|$428
|$318
|$198
|$72
|$1,549
|Depreciation
|$2,659
|$967
|$851
|$755
|$678
|$5,909
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,169
|$4,318
|$7,295
|$4,410
|$5,391
|$28,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Patriot SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$660
|$680
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$3,507
|Maintenance
|$839
|$208
|$3,088
|$401
|$1,340
|$5,876
|Repairs
|$451
|$522
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$537
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$707
|Financing
|$504
|$405
|$301
|$187
|$68
|$1,464
|Depreciation
|$2,514
|$914
|$805
|$713
|$641
|$5,587
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,778
|$4,082
|$6,897
|$4,169
|$5,097
|$27,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Patriot SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,755
|Maintenance
|$1,138
|$282
|$4,186
|$544
|$1,816
|$7,967
|Repairs
|$612
|$708
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$4,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$728
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$959
|Financing
|$684
|$548
|$407
|$254
|$92
|$1,985
|Depreciation
|$3,408
|$1,239
|$1,091
|$967
|$869
|$7,575
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,189
|$5,534
|$9,351
|$5,653
|$6,910
|$36,637
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Patriot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jeep Patriot in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Jeep Patriot info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019