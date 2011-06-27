  1. Home
Used 2013 Jeep Patriot Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 26Fyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDDyes
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupyes
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Tow Preparation Groupyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3187 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.4 degrees
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.5 in.
EPA interior volume127.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.2 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Winter Chill Pearl Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
