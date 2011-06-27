  1. Home
Used 2010 Jeep Patriot Sport Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,545
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.5/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 430yes
Media Center 230yes
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tire and Wheel Groupyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Gross weight4435 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.5 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure31.4 degrees
Length173.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Optic Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/70R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
