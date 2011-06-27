  1. Home
Used 2007 Jeep Patriot Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,805
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,805
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,805
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,805
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,805
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3168 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.4 degrees
Angle of departure31.4 degrees
Length173.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,805
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,805
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
