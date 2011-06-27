  1. Home
Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Renegade Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Liberty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 28Dyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Convenience Groupyes
Premium Groupyes
Comfort Seating Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Fullsize Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
Power Sunroofyes
Sky Slider Full Open Roofyes
Trailer Tow Class III Groupyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Length176.9 in.
Gross weight5675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.40 cd.
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Natural Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Salsa Red Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
