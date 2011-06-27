Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.5/409.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.5 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Quick Order Package 28B
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|P235/70R16 OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Trailer Tow Class III Group
|yes
|Fullsize Spare Tire
|yes
|MOPAR Exterior Appearance Group
|yes
|18" Aluminum Wheel Group
|yes
|Skid Plate Group
|yes
|Chrome Accents Group
|yes
|Sky Slider Full Open Roof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Front track
|61.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|64.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4269 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5600 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.40 cd.
|Angle of approach
|28.7 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1150 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|30.3 degrees
|Length
|176.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.7 in.
|Wheel base
|106.1 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Rear track
|61.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|P225/75R16 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,865
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
