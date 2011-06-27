Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 28Byes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
P235/70R16 OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Power Sunroofyes
Trailer Tow Class III Groupyes
Fullsize Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
18" Aluminum Wheel Groupyes
Skid Plate Groupyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Sky Slider Full Open Roofyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4269 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.40 cd.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure30.3 degrees
Length176.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Natural Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
