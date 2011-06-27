  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Liberty
  4. Used 2006 Jeep Liberty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Liberty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,800
See Liberty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,800
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
driver only seatbelt pretensionersyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,800
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3851 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.6 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure31.2 degrees
Length174.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Exterior Colors
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,800
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,800
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Liberty Inventory

Related Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles