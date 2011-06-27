  1. Home
Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/430.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
driver only seatbelt pretensionersyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.42 cd.
Angle of approach37.2 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure31.5 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height71.8 in.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/65R17 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
