Used 2004 Jeep Liberty Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Liberty
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
driver only seatbelt pretensionersyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room57 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3846 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.42 cd.
Angle of approach36.2 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure31.5 degrees
Length174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Stone White Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cactus Green Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/75R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
