Used 1993 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length176.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3574 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
