2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG19/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)437.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,283 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length193.5 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.5 in.
Height70.8 in.
Wheelbase116.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity70.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach20.5 degrees
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Curb weight4,238 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,200 lbs.
Maximum payload1,283 lbs.
Gross weight6,050 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat
  • Silver Zynith
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Global Black/Wicker Beige, premium leather
  • Global Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Front hip room57.4 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear hip room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
8-Speed Automatic 8HP50 Transmission +$0
Packages
Quick Order Package 23A +$0
Luxury Tech Group I +$1,400
Quick Order Package 22A +$0
Trailer Tow Prep Group (B) +$695
Mopar Finishing Package +$425
Interior Options
Mopar Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,695
Exterior Options
Mopar Black Side Steps +$875
Power Sunroof +$1,195
Mopar Bright Side Steps +$975
18" x 8.0" Fully Painted Aluminum Wheels +$890
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
