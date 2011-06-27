  1. Home
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,365
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)437.0/598.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,197 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Mopar Finishing Package +$425
Advanced ProTech Group IV +$1,995
Luxury Tech Group V +$245
Quick Order Package 22Syes
Trailer Tow Prep Group (B) +$695
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
506 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Front Passenger Interactive Display +$1,095
19 Speaker High Performance Audio +$1,495
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room57.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.5 degrees
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,475 lbs.
Gross weight6,050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height70.8 in.
Length193.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,197 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.5 in.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Wheel base116.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Silver Zynith
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Midnight Sky
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Global Black, premium leather
  • Global Black/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Tupelo/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
