2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,945
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|437.0/598.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,283 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Mopar Finishing Package
|+$425
|Altitude Quick Order Package 22B
|yes
|Trailer Tow Prep Group (B)
|+$695
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front hip room
|57.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Power Sunroof
|+$1,095
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|20.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|37.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,238 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|70.8 in.
|Length
|193.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,283 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,200 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.5 in.
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|116.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/50R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
