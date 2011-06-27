  1. Home
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,640
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/615.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,640
High Altitude Quick Order Package 22Syes
High Altitude Quick Order Package 2BSyes
Mopar Interior Appearance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,640
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,640
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,640
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Brown Light Frost Interioryes
19 Speaker High Performance Audioyes
Dark Sienna Brown/Black Interioryes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,640
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,640
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4965 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach36.1 degrees
Maximum payload1280 lbs.
Angle of departure27.1 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Sangria Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Slate Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,640
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

