2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)467.4/639.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,200
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Security and Convenience Groupyes
Protech IIyes
Mopar Exterior Bright Accents Groupyes
Mopar Interior Appearance Groupyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Laredo E Quick Order Package 2BEyes
Mopar Interior Bright Accents Groupyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,200
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,200
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Cargo Compartment Cover (Fleet)yes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
Mopar Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4513 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1180 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Exterior Colors
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
