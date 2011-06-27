  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,955
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,955
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Grand Cherokee
Learn More
Jeep.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,955
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/615.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Quick Order Package 22Hyes
Quick Order Package 2BHyes
Off-Road Adventure IIyes
Protech IIyes
Luxury Group IIyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Interior Metal Packageyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,955
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,955
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
MOPAR Interior Bright Accents Groupyes
Premium Alpine Speaker Systemyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,955
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,955
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Front License Plate Bracketyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Full Size Spare Tire (Fleet)yes
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
20" x 8.0" Polished/Tech Gray Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4746 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Exterior Colors
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sangria Metallic Clear Coat
  • Slate Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,955
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,955
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,955
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Grand Cherokee Inventory

Related 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars