2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.

    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Chrysler Capital Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,750
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current FCA lessees may receive loyalty offer. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of lease required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    09/04/2019
    End
    10/01/2020

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for a cash incentive based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Must finance or lease through Chrysler Capital.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    09/04/2019
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Lessees of an FCA US LLC group vehicle may receive a loyalty offer. Trade in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of lease required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning Lessee bonus may be available to eligible customers.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    10/01/2019
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Lessees of an FCA US LLC group vehicle may receive a loyalty offer. Trade in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of lease required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    06/02/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Lease customers may be eligible for cash incentive based on credit approval. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/21/2019
    End
    01/05/2021

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    1.9%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    2.9%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    3.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

    Stand Alone APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.

    0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
