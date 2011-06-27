2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$5,141
|Maintenance
|$320
|$1,046
|$615
|$2,941
|$1,774
|$6,697
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,329
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,563
|Financing
|$2,864
|$2,303
|$1,704
|$1,067
|$385
|$8,322
|Depreciation
|$10,907
|$3,969
|$3,759
|$4,406
|$4,176
|$27,216
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,301
|$10,348
|$9,482
|$12,300
|$10,630
|$62,061
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$5,141
|Maintenance
|$320
|$1,046
|$615
|$2,941
|$1,774
|$6,697
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,329
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,563
|Financing
|$2,864
|$2,303
|$1,704
|$1,067
|$385
|$8,322
|Depreciation
|$10,907
|$3,969
|$3,759
|$4,406
|$4,176
|$27,216
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,301
|$10,348
|$9,482
|$12,300
|$10,630
|$62,061
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$859
|$890
|$921
|$953
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$277
|$906
|$532
|$2,548
|$1,537
|$5,800
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,017
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,220
|Financing
|$2,481
|$1,994
|$1,476
|$924
|$333
|$7,208
|Depreciation
|$9,447
|$3,438
|$3,256
|$3,816
|$3,617
|$23,573
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,718
|$8,963
|$8,213
|$10,654
|$9,207
|$53,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$812
|$841
|$870
|$901
|$4,210
|Maintenance
|$262
|$857
|$503
|$2,409
|$1,453
|$5,484
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$228
|$544
|$797
|$1,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,907
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,099
|Financing
|$2,345
|$1,886
|$1,396
|$874
|$315
|$6,815
|Depreciation
|$8,932
|$3,250
|$3,078
|$3,608
|$3,420
|$22,287
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,806
|$8,474
|$7,765
|$10,072
|$8,705
|$50,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,101
|$1,141
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$5,708
|Maintenance
|$355
|$1,162
|$682
|$3,266
|$1,970
|$7,435
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$309
|$737
|$1,080
|$2,126
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,586
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,845
|Financing
|$3,180
|$2,556
|$1,892
|$1,184
|$427
|$9,240
|Depreciation
|$12,109
|$4,406
|$4,174
|$4,891
|$4,636
|$30,216
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,429
|$11,489
|$10,527
|$13,656
|$11,802
|$68,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$1,273
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$370
|$1,211
|$711
|$3,405
|$2,054
|$7,751
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$322
|$769
|$1,126
|$2,217
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,696
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,966
|Financing
|$3,315
|$2,665
|$1,973
|$1,235
|$445
|$9,633
|Depreciation
|$12,624
|$4,594
|$4,351
|$5,099
|$4,833
|$31,502
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,341
|$11,978
|$10,975
|$14,237
|$12,304
|$71,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,117
|$1,157
|$1,197
|$1,238
|$5,789
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,178
|$692
|$3,312
|$1,998
|$7,540
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$313
|$748
|$1,095
|$2,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,623
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,886
|Financing
|$3,225
|$2,593
|$1,919
|$1,201
|$433
|$9,371
|Depreciation
|$12,281
|$4,469
|$4,233
|$4,961
|$4,702
|$30,645
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,733
|$11,652
|$10,676
|$13,850
|$11,969
|$69,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Upland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$859
|$890
|$921
|$953
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$277
|$906
|$532
|$2,548
|$1,537
|$5,800
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,017
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,220
|Financing
|$2,481
|$1,994
|$1,476
|$924
|$333
|$7,208
|Depreciation
|$9,447
|$3,438
|$3,256
|$3,816
|$3,617
|$23,573
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,718
|$8,963
|$8,213
|$10,654
|$9,207
|$53,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$1,160
|$5,424
|Maintenance
|$338
|$1,104
|$649
|$3,103
|$1,872
|$7,066
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$293
|$701
|$1,026
|$2,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,458
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,704
|Financing
|$3,022
|$2,429
|$1,798
|$1,126
|$406
|$8,781
|Depreciation
|$11,508
|$4,188
|$3,966
|$4,648
|$4,406
|$28,716
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,365
|$10,918
|$10,004
|$12,978
|$11,216
|$65,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$875
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$4,534
|Maintenance
|$282
|$923
|$542
|$2,594
|$1,565
|$5,906
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$245
|$586
|$858
|$1,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,054
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,260
|Financing
|$2,526
|$2,031
|$1,503
|$941
|$339
|$7,339
|Depreciation
|$9,619
|$3,500
|$3,315
|$3,885
|$3,683
|$24,002
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,022
|$9,126
|$8,362
|$10,847
|$9,374
|$54,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$953
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$4,939
|Maintenance
|$307
|$1,005
|$590
|$2,826
|$1,704
|$6,433
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$267
|$638
|$935
|$1,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,237
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,462
|Financing
|$2,751
|$2,212
|$1,637
|$1,025
|$370
|$7,995
|Depreciation
|$10,477
|$3,813
|$3,611
|$4,232
|$4,011
|$26,145
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,542
|$9,941
|$9,109
|$11,816
|$10,211
|$59,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$976
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$315
|$1,030
|$605
|$2,895
|$1,746
|$6,591
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$274
|$654
|$958
|$1,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,293
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,523
|Financing
|$2,819
|$2,266
|$1,678
|$1,050
|$379
|$8,191
|Depreciation
|$10,735
|$3,906
|$3,700
|$4,336
|$4,110
|$26,788
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,998
|$10,185
|$9,333
|$12,106
|$10,463
|$61,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,048
|Maintenance
|$252
|$824
|$484
|$2,316
|$1,397
|$5,273
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,834
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,018
|Financing
|$2,255
|$1,813
|$1,342
|$840
|$303
|$6,553
|Depreciation
|$8,588
|$3,125
|$2,960
|$3,469
|$3,288
|$21,430
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,198
|$8,148
|$7,466
|$9,685
|$8,370
|$48,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$937
|$971
|$1,004
|$1,039
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$302
|$989
|$581
|$2,779
|$1,676
|$6,328
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$263
|$628
|$919
|$1,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,201
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,422
|Financing
|$2,706
|$2,176
|$1,610
|$1,008
|$364
|$7,864
|Depreciation
|$10,306
|$3,750
|$3,552
|$4,163
|$3,946
|$25,716
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,238
|$9,778
|$8,959
|$11,622
|$10,044
|$58,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$820
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$4,250
|Maintenance
|$265
|$865
|$508
|$2,432
|$1,467
|$5,537
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$230
|$549
|$804
|$1,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,926
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,119
|Financing
|$2,368
|$1,904
|$1,409
|$882
|$318
|$6,881
|Depreciation
|$9,017
|$3,281
|$3,108
|$3,642
|$3,452
|$22,502
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,958
|$8,555
|$7,839
|$10,169
|$8,789
|$51,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,125
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$5,627
|Maintenance
|$350
|$1,145
|$673
|$3,219
|$1,942
|$7,329
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$304
|$727
|$1,065
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,549
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,805
|Financing
|$3,134
|$2,520
|$1,865
|$1,168
|$421
|$9,109
|Depreciation
|$11,937
|$4,344
|$4,114
|$4,822
|$4,570
|$29,788
|Fuel
|$2,104
|$2,167
|$2,232
|$2,299
|$2,369
|$11,171
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,125
|$11,326
|$10,378
|$13,462
|$11,634
|$67,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,048
|Maintenance
|$252
|$824
|$484
|$2,316
|$1,397
|$5,273
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,834
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,018
|Financing
|$2,255
|$1,813
|$1,342
|$840
|$303
|$6,553
|Depreciation
|$8,588
|$3,125
|$2,960
|$3,469
|$3,288
|$21,430
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,198
|$8,148
|$7,466
|$9,685
|$8,370
|$48,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$859
|$890
|$921
|$953
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$277
|$906
|$532
|$2,548
|$1,537
|$5,800
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,017
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,220
|Financing
|$2,481
|$1,994
|$1,476
|$924
|$333
|$7,208
|Depreciation
|$9,447
|$3,438
|$3,256
|$3,816
|$3,617
|$23,573
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,718
|$8,963
|$8,213
|$10,654
|$9,207
|$53,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$875
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$4,534
|Maintenance
|$282
|$923
|$542
|$2,594
|$1,565
|$5,906
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$245
|$586
|$858
|$1,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,054
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,260
|Financing
|$2,526
|$2,031
|$1,503
|$941
|$339
|$7,339
|Depreciation
|$9,619
|$3,500
|$3,315
|$3,885
|$3,683
|$24,002
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,022
|$9,126
|$8,362
|$10,847
|$9,374
|$54,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,088
|$1,126
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$328
|$1,071
|$629
|$3,011
|$1,816
|$6,855
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$285
|$680
|$996
|$1,960
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,384
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,623
|Financing
|$2,932
|$2,357
|$1,745
|$1,092
|$394
|$8,519
|Depreciation
|$11,164
|$4,063
|$3,848
|$4,510
|$4,274
|$27,859
|Fuel
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$10,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,757
|$10,592
|$9,706
|$12,591
|$10,881
|$63,527
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$851
|$882
|$912
|$944
|$4,412
|Maintenance
|$275
|$898
|$528
|$2,524
|$1,523
|$5,748
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$239
|$570
|$835
|$1,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,200
|Financing
|$2,458
|$1,976
|$1,463
|$916
|$330
|$7,143
|Depreciation
|$9,361
|$3,406
|$3,226
|$3,781
|$3,584
|$23,359
|Fuel
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$1,857
|$8,760
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,566
|$8,881
|$8,138
|$10,557
|$9,123
|$53,265
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Grand Cherokee SUV North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$976
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$315
|$1,030
|$605
|$2,895
|$1,746
|$6,591
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$274
|$654
|$958
|$1,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,293
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,523
|Financing
|$2,819
|$2,266
|$1,678
|$1,050
|$379
|$8,191
|Depreciation
|$10,735
|$3,906
|$3,700
|$4,336
|$4,110
|$26,788
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,998
|$10,185
|$9,333
|$12,106
|$10,463
|$61,084
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Grand Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
