2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)467.4/639.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Altitude Quick Order Package 2BZyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,890
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,890
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Premium Alpine Speaker Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,890
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,890
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
suedeyes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4545 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1180 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,890
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
