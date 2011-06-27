2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,353*
Total Cash Price
$40,886
Grand Cherokee SUV
Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,678*
Total Cash Price
$51,925
Upland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,678*
Total Cash Price
$51,925
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,288*
Total Cash Price
$44,975
Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,327*
Total Cash Price
$42,521
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,353*
Total Cash Price
$40,886
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,588*
Total Cash Price
$57,649
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,549*
Total Cash Price
$60,102
Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,575*
Total Cash Price
$58,467
Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,288*
Total Cash Price
$44,975
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,133*
Total Cash Price
$54,787
Limited X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,275*
Total Cash Price
$45,792
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,211*
Total Cash Price
$49,881
Limited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,691*
Total Cash Price
$51,108
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,224*
Total Cash Price
$49,063
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,821*
Total Cash Price
$42,930
Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,601*
Total Cash Price
$56,832
Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,288*
Total Cash Price
$44,975
High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,275*
Total Cash Price
$45,792
SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,159*
Total Cash Price
$53,152
Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,795*
Total Cash Price
$44,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,048
|Maintenance
|$252
|$824
|$484
|$2,316
|$1,397
|$5,273
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,683
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,867
|Financing
|$2,199
|$1,768
|$1,309
|$819
|$296
|$6,391
|Depreciation
|$9,648
|$3,062
|$2,898
|$3,400
|$3,221
|$22,229
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,051
|$8,040
|$7,371
|$9,595
|$8,296
|$49,353
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$5,141
|Maintenance
|$320
|$1,046
|$615
|$2,941
|$1,774
|$6,697
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,137
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,371
|Financing
|$2,793
|$2,245
|$1,662
|$1,040
|$376
|$8,117
|Depreciation
|$12,253
|$3,889
|$3,680
|$4,318
|$4,091
|$28,231
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,385
|$10,211
|$9,361
|$12,186
|$10,536
|$62,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Upland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$5,141
|Maintenance
|$320
|$1,046
|$615
|$2,941
|$1,774
|$6,697
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,137
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,371
|Financing
|$2,793
|$2,245
|$1,662
|$1,040
|$376
|$8,117
|Depreciation
|$12,253
|$3,889
|$3,680
|$4,318
|$4,091
|$28,231
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,385
|$10,211
|$9,361
|$12,186
|$10,536
|$62,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$859
|$890
|$921
|$953
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$277
|$906
|$532
|$2,548
|$1,537
|$5,800
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,851
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,054
|Financing
|$2,419
|$1,945
|$1,440
|$901
|$326
|$7,030
|Depreciation
|$10,613
|$3,368
|$3,188
|$3,740
|$3,543
|$24,452
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,656
|$8,844
|$8,108
|$10,555
|$9,126
|$54,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$812
|$841
|$870
|$901
|$4,210
|Maintenance
|$262
|$857
|$503
|$2,409
|$1,453
|$5,484
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$228
|$544
|$797
|$1,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,942
|Financing
|$2,287
|$1,839
|$1,361
|$852
|$308
|$6,647
|Depreciation
|$10,034
|$3,184
|$3,014
|$3,536
|$3,350
|$23,118
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,693
|$8,362
|$7,666
|$9,979
|$8,628
|$51,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,048
|Maintenance
|$252
|$824
|$484
|$2,316
|$1,397
|$5,273
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,683
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,867
|Financing
|$2,199
|$1,768
|$1,309
|$819
|$296
|$6,391
|Depreciation
|$9,648
|$3,062
|$2,898
|$3,400
|$3,221
|$22,229
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,051
|$8,040
|$7,371
|$9,595
|$8,296
|$49,353
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,101
|$1,141
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$5,708
|Maintenance
|$355
|$1,162
|$682
|$3,266
|$1,970
|$7,435
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$309
|$737
|$1,080
|$2,126
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,373
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,632
|Financing
|$3,101
|$2,493
|$1,846
|$1,155
|$417
|$9,011
|Depreciation
|$13,604
|$4,317
|$4,086
|$4,794
|$4,542
|$31,343
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,632
|$11,336
|$10,393
|$13,529
|$11,697
|$69,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$1,273
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$370
|$1,211
|$711
|$3,405
|$2,054
|$7,751
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$322
|$769
|$1,126
|$2,217
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,474
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,744
|Financing
|$3,233
|$2,599
|$1,924
|$1,204
|$435
|$9,395
|Depreciation
|$14,183
|$4,501
|$4,260
|$4,998
|$4,735
|$32,677
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,595
|$11,819
|$10,835
|$14,105
|$12,195
|$72,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,117
|$1,157
|$1,197
|$1,238
|$5,789
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,178
|$692
|$3,312
|$1,998
|$7,540
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$313
|$748
|$1,095
|$2,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,407
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,670
|Financing
|$3,145
|$2,528
|$1,872
|$1,171
|$423
|$9,139
|Depreciation
|$13,797
|$4,379
|$4,144
|$4,862
|$4,606
|$31,787
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,953
|$11,497
|$10,541
|$13,721
|$11,863
|$70,575
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$859
|$890
|$921
|$953
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$277
|$906
|$532
|$2,548
|$1,537
|$5,800
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,851
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,054
|Financing
|$2,419
|$1,945
|$1,440
|$901
|$326
|$7,030
|Depreciation
|$10,613
|$3,368
|$3,188
|$3,740
|$3,543
|$24,452
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,656
|$8,844
|$8,108
|$10,555
|$9,126
|$54,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$1,160
|$5,424
|Maintenance
|$338
|$1,104
|$649
|$3,103
|$1,872
|$7,066
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$293
|$701
|$1,026
|$2,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,255
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,502
|Financing
|$2,947
|$2,369
|$1,754
|$1,097
|$397
|$8,564
|Depreciation
|$12,928
|$4,103
|$3,883
|$4,556
|$4,316
|$29,787
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,508
|$10,774
|$9,877
|$12,857
|$11,117
|$66,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$875
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$4,534
|Maintenance
|$282
|$923
|$542
|$2,594
|$1,565
|$5,906
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$245
|$586
|$858
|$1,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,885
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,091
|Financing
|$2,463
|$1,980
|$1,466
|$917
|$332
|$7,158
|Depreciation
|$10,806
|$3,429
|$3,246
|$3,808
|$3,608
|$24,896
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,977
|$9,005
|$8,256
|$10,746
|$9,292
|$55,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$953
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$4,939
|Maintenance
|$307
|$1,005
|$590
|$2,826
|$1,704
|$6,433
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$267
|$638
|$935
|$1,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,053
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,278
|Financing
|$2,683
|$2,157
|$1,597
|$999
|$361
|$7,797
|Depreciation
|$11,771
|$3,736
|$3,536
|$4,148
|$3,930
|$27,119
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,582
|$9,809
|$8,993
|$11,706
|$10,121
|$60,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$976
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$315
|$1,030
|$605
|$2,895
|$1,746
|$6,591
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$274
|$654
|$958
|$1,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,104
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,334
|Financing
|$2,749
|$2,210
|$1,636
|$1,024
|$370
|$7,989
|Depreciation
|$12,060
|$3,828
|$3,623
|$4,250
|$4,026
|$27,786
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,064
|$10,050
|$9,214
|$11,994
|$10,370
|$61,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$937
|$971
|$1,004
|$1,039
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$302
|$989
|$581
|$2,779
|$1,676
|$6,328
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$263
|$628
|$919
|$1,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,020
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,240
|Financing
|$2,639
|$2,122
|$1,571
|$983
|$355
|$7,669
|Depreciation
|$11,578
|$3,674
|$3,478
|$4,080
|$3,865
|$26,675
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,261
|$9,648
|$8,845
|$11,514
|$9,955
|$59,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$820
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$4,250
|Maintenance
|$265
|$865
|$508
|$2,432
|$1,467
|$5,537
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$230
|$549
|$804
|$1,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,767
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,960
|Financing
|$2,309
|$1,856
|$1,374
|$860
|$311
|$6,711
|Depreciation
|$10,130
|$3,215
|$3,043
|$3,570
|$3,382
|$23,340
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,854
|$8,442
|$7,740
|$10,075
|$8,711
|$51,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,125
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$5,627
|Maintenance
|$350
|$1,145
|$673
|$3,219
|$1,942
|$7,329
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$304
|$727
|$1,065
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,339
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,595
|Financing
|$3,057
|$2,458
|$1,820
|$1,138
|$411
|$8,883
|Depreciation
|$13,411
|$4,256
|$4,028
|$4,726
|$4,477
|$30,898
|Fuel
|$2,104
|$2,167
|$2,232
|$2,299
|$2,369
|$11,171
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,311
|$11,176
|$10,246
|$13,337
|$11,531
|$68,601
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$859
|$890
|$921
|$953
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$277
|$906
|$532
|$2,548
|$1,537
|$5,800
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,851
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,054
|Financing
|$2,419
|$1,945
|$1,440
|$901
|$326
|$7,030
|Depreciation
|$10,613
|$3,368
|$3,188
|$3,740
|$3,543
|$24,452
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,656
|$8,844
|$8,108
|$10,555
|$9,126
|$54,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$875
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$4,534
|Maintenance
|$282
|$923
|$542
|$2,594
|$1,565
|$5,906
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$245
|$586
|$858
|$1,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,885
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,091
|Financing
|$2,463
|$1,980
|$1,466
|$917
|$332
|$7,158
|Depreciation
|$10,806
|$3,429
|$3,246
|$3,808
|$3,608
|$24,896
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,977
|$9,005
|$8,256
|$10,746
|$9,292
|$55,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,088
|$1,126
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$328
|$1,071
|$629
|$3,011
|$1,816
|$6,855
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$285
|$680
|$996
|$1,960
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,188
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,427
|Financing
|$2,859
|$2,298
|$1,702
|$1,065
|$385
|$8,308
|Depreciation
|$12,542
|$3,981
|$3,767
|$4,420
|$4,187
|$28,898
|Fuel
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$10,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,866
|$10,452
|$9,582
|$12,474
|$10,785
|$64,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$851
|$882
|$912
|$944
|$4,412
|Maintenance
|$275
|$898
|$528
|$2,524
|$1,523
|$5,748
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$239
|$570
|$835
|$1,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,834
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,035
|Financing
|$2,397
|$1,927
|$1,427
|$893
|$323
|$6,966
|Depreciation
|$10,516
|$3,338
|$3,159
|$3,706
|$3,511
|$24,230
|Fuel
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$1,857
|$8,760
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,496
|$8,764
|$8,034
|$10,459
|$9,043
|$53,795
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Grand Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019