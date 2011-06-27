Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Safety excellent!!! Savanna , 08/16/2018 Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 54 of 59 people found this review helpful I had my jeep grand cherokee for 3 weeks and was in an accident on the highway. I was tboned st 60mph and rolled. If I could post photos I would...Everyone I have spoken to EMT, Police, the Insurance Adjuster say that I am lucky to be alive.. I tell you all of my airbags went off and after the accident was over I walked away with only one fracture. The car was completly totaled but the driver's seat and cabin area looked untouched by damage other than the airbags and the rearview mirror being torn off in impact. It looked like I was in a bubble of protection and the car was destroyed around the cabin but I was completely saved. Thumbs up to Jeep for safety design this Grand Cherokee took a big hit but absorbed impact from me. I will definitely be buying another because I feel safe in a Jeep. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Leaking Oil WW , 02/11/2018 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 68 of 76 people found this review helpful I bought a brand new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, It has 2501 miles on it, and it's in the shop waiting for a new motor, that is on back order for 2 months. Problems with the block, had some manufacturer errors, there are some bubbles in the casting. The oil of course leaked out these bubbles. Called the Jeep company, I get a case number and told I will be called back, on the next business day. Still haven't received a return call. Finally heard back from the Jeep (Chrysler) Company, Talked to the Case Manager. The engine was expedited and the shop received the motor in about 3 days, instead of 2 months. I let them know I was very unhappy and I wanted to trade this vehicle for another new vehicle because I did not want to deal with potential future problems after replacing the motor. Needless to say, that didn't happen. I was basically told that they would do nothing more, no swapping it for another vehicle, no buying it back, unless it became a legal matter. But I was more than welcome to talk to the sales department of one of their dealers and see what kind of deal they could do for me. (So basically trade it in). I went and picked up the Jeep, and traded it in is exactly what I did, and it wasn't with a Chrysler Corporation. I will never buy any kind a vehicle from the Chrysler Corporation again.

Great SUV for the money Bruce , 06/13/2018 Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought the 2018 altitude package in 4x4. Like the look and features without being over the top (wish it had the panoramic sunroof and hitch). Wife drives it around town with the kids and lives it. I drive it on nights, weekends, and trips when we all are together. Tech is great and convenient and the ride is smooth as butter. Cant wait to take it in the snow. Transmission seems a little jerky at low speeds and the auto off feature is annoying. Thankfully it can be turned off. Unfortunately it defaults to on at start up. Storage is great and pickup is pretty snappy. Sound system is amazing. Uconnect is easy but has some gimmicky features. Gas mileage is so-so. Unsure if my system is not calibrated properly yet because I have so few miles but I drove 2 hours all hwy and the mileage was 21.7 on the screen. that's too low. Costs high 60s to fill up at $2.80 per gallon. The seat was comfy the first hour but I think I didn't have it adjusted to be fine for the whole trip. Started to feel uncomfortable. Wheel and drive position were picture perfect. Wish butt would have felt good. Will update as I find things.

Definite Lemon JWB , 01/23/2018 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 101 of 114 people found this review helpful First off I love the Jeep Grand Cherokee brand. I had a 2003 and I decided to upgrade to a 2018. I was impressed by the upgrades, but that didn't last when about a week or two later I got an engine light on. Just before that the radio and navigation system shut down while driving without prompting. The SUV shut down after remote starting. Then the remote start app didn't always work. I tried to get assistance but there was no support. Then the jeep shut down after key remote start, sometimes it would not start with key remote start or it would shut down after getting in the vehicle. Driving back on a 20 miles trip the jeep smelled like it was on fire to the point I stopped. After the 4th time taking it to the service department without a resolution I am trying to get my money back. I am so heart broken and disappointed in the brand. Now I have owned the my Jeep for over a year. I still go to the dealer mechanic almost every month and always for something related to the computer system. For months Jeep claimed that they remote systems were not theirs but when we went through arbitration one of the service managers admitted that all systems including remote were part of uconnect which was a jeep product. Presently I am still trying to get Jeep and att to get the wifi system to work. I had to call the dealer for weeks before I asked for a higher up and then they finally took my call. The only other complaint besides this car staying at the Mechanic more than with me is that it is hard to get in and out of the driver seat. I have the seat pushed all the way back and still it is hard to get my knees across into the driver position and I am only 5'8" which is not that tall. I just hit over 8,000 miles after over a year because this car stayed in the mechanic shop so many times. The computer still has some problems but they are a lot better than they were at least it starts and stays running.