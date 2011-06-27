Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/615.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 2CJyes
Quick Order Package 2BJyes
Jeep Active Safety Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Jyes
Trailhawk Luxury Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
MOPAR Rock Railsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4869 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1130 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
