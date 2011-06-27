Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Cherokee SUV
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,123*
Total Cash Price
$32,675
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,123*
Total Cash Price
$32,675
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,404*
Total Cash Price
$25,728
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,744*
Total Cash Price
$28,301
Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,140*
Total Cash Price
$26,757
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,200*
Total Cash Price
$36,276
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,804*
Total Cash Price
$37,820
Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,068*
Total Cash Price
$36,791
High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,744*
Total Cash Price
$28,301
Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,161*
Total Cash Price
$34,476
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,612*
Total Cash Price
$28,815
Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,953*
Total Cash Price
$31,388
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,255*
Total Cash Price
$32,160
Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,085*
Total Cash Price
$30,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$2,551
|$672
|$1,407
|$1,519
|$3,259
|$9,408
|Repairs
|$893
|$1,033
|$1,207
|$1,408
|$1,642
|$6,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,765
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,999
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,412
|$1,046
|$654
|$237
|$5,108
|Depreciation
|$6,593
|$3,134
|$2,760
|$2,446
|$2,195
|$17,127
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,441
|$9,277
|$9,535
|$9,234
|$10,635
|$55,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$2,551
|$672
|$1,407
|$1,519
|$3,259
|$9,408
|Repairs
|$893
|$1,033
|$1,207
|$1,408
|$1,642
|$6,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,765
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,999
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,412
|$1,046
|$654
|$237
|$5,108
|Depreciation
|$6,593
|$3,134
|$2,760
|$2,446
|$2,195
|$17,127
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,441
|$9,277
|$9,535
|$9,234
|$10,635
|$55,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$2,009
|$529
|$1,108
|$1,196
|$2,566
|$7,408
|Repairs
|$703
|$813
|$950
|$1,109
|$1,293
|$4,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,384
|$1,112
|$824
|$515
|$187
|$4,022
|Depreciation
|$5,191
|$2,468
|$2,173
|$1,926
|$1,728
|$13,486
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,946
|$7,305
|$7,508
|$7,271
|$8,374
|$43,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,410
|Maintenance
|$2,210
|$582
|$1,219
|$1,316
|$2,823
|$8,149
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,529
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,522
|$1,223
|$906
|$567
|$206
|$4,424
|Depreciation
|$5,710
|$2,715
|$2,390
|$2,119
|$1,901
|$14,835
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,241
|$8,036
|$8,259
|$7,998
|$9,211
|$47,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$2,089
|$550
|$1,152
|$1,244
|$2,669
|$7,704
|Repairs
|$731
|$846
|$988
|$1,153
|$1,345
|$5,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,446
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,637
|Financing
|$1,439
|$1,156
|$857
|$536
|$194
|$4,183
|Depreciation
|$5,399
|$2,567
|$2,260
|$2,003
|$1,797
|$14,025
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,464
|$7,597
|$7,808
|$7,562
|$8,709
|$45,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$2,833
|$746
|$1,562
|$1,686
|$3,618
|$10,445
|Repairs
|$991
|$1,146
|$1,340
|$1,564
|$1,823
|$6,864
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,960
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,219
|Financing
|$1,951
|$1,568
|$1,162
|$726
|$264
|$5,671
|Depreciation
|$7,319
|$3,480
|$3,064
|$2,716
|$2,436
|$19,015
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,254
|$10,300
|$10,586
|$10,252
|$11,807
|$61,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$2,953
|$778
|$1,629
|$1,758
|$3,772
|$10,890
|Repairs
|$1,033
|$1,195
|$1,397
|$1,630
|$1,901
|$7,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,043
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,314
|Financing
|$2,034
|$1,635
|$1,211
|$757
|$275
|$5,912
|Depreciation
|$7,631
|$3,628
|$3,194
|$2,831
|$2,540
|$19,824
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,031
|$10,738
|$11,037
|$10,688
|$12,310
|$63,804
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$2,873
|$756
|$1,584
|$1,710
|$3,669
|$10,593
|Repairs
|$1,005
|$1,163
|$1,359
|$1,586
|$1,849
|$6,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,988
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,251
|Financing
|$1,979
|$1,590
|$1,178
|$736
|$267
|$5,751
|Depreciation
|$7,423
|$3,529
|$3,107
|$2,754
|$2,471
|$19,285
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,513
|$10,446
|$10,736
|$10,398
|$11,975
|$62,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,410
|Maintenance
|$2,210
|$582
|$1,219
|$1,316
|$2,823
|$8,149
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,529
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,522
|$1,223
|$906
|$567
|$206
|$4,424
|Depreciation
|$5,710
|$2,715
|$2,390
|$2,119
|$1,901
|$14,835
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,241
|$8,036
|$8,259
|$7,998
|$9,211
|$47,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,372
|Maintenance
|$2,692
|$709
|$1,485
|$1,603
|$3,438
|$9,927
|Repairs
|$942
|$1,089
|$1,273
|$1,486
|$1,733
|$6,523
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,863
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,109
|Financing
|$1,855
|$1,490
|$1,104
|$690
|$251
|$5,389
|Depreciation
|$6,956
|$3,307
|$2,912
|$2,581
|$2,316
|$18,071
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,348
|$9,789
|$10,061
|$9,743
|$11,221
|$58,161
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$4,490
|Maintenance
|$2,250
|$592
|$1,241
|$1,340
|$2,874
|$8,297
|Repairs
|$787
|$911
|$1,064
|$1,242
|$1,448
|$5,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,763
|Financing
|$1,550
|$1,245
|$923
|$577
|$209
|$4,505
|Depreciation
|$5,814
|$2,764
|$2,434
|$2,157
|$1,935
|$15,104
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,500
|$8,182
|$8,409
|$8,144
|$9,379
|$48,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$2,451
|$645
|$1,352
|$1,459
|$3,131
|$9,038
|Repairs
|$858
|$992
|$1,159
|$1,353
|$1,577
|$5,939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,696
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,920
|Financing
|$1,688
|$1,357
|$1,005
|$628
|$228
|$4,907
|Depreciation
|$6,333
|$3,011
|$2,651
|$2,350
|$2,108
|$16,453
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,794
|$8,912
|$9,160
|$8,871
|$10,216
|$52,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$973
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$5,011
|Maintenance
|$2,511
|$661
|$1,385
|$1,495
|$3,208
|$9,260
|Repairs
|$879
|$1,016
|$1,188
|$1,386
|$1,616
|$6,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,738
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,968
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,390
|$1,030
|$644
|$234
|$5,028
|Depreciation
|$6,489
|$3,085
|$2,716
|$2,408
|$2,160
|$16,858
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,183
|$9,131
|$9,385
|$9,089
|$10,468
|$54,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$934
|$961
|$990
|$1,020
|$4,811
|Maintenance
|$2,411
|$635
|$1,330
|$1,435
|$3,079
|$8,890
|Repairs
|$844
|$976
|$1,140
|$1,331
|$1,552
|$5,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,668
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,889
|Financing
|$1,661
|$1,334
|$989
|$618
|$224
|$4,826
|Depreciation
|$6,229
|$2,962
|$2,608
|$2,311
|$2,074
|$16,183
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,535
|$8,766
|$9,010
|$8,725
|$10,049
|$52,085
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Grand Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
