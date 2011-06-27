Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Cherokee SUV
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,518*
Total Cash Price
$28,395
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,518*
Total Cash Price
$28,395
High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,488*
Total Cash Price
$24,594
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,353*
Total Cash Price
$22,358
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,007*
Total Cash Price
$23,252
Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,308*
Total Cash Price
$31,525
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,789*
Total Cash Price
$32,866
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,135*
Total Cash Price
$31,972
Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,488*
Total Cash Price
$24,594
Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,413*
Total Cash Price
$29,960
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,315*
Total Cash Price
$25,041
Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,451*
Total Cash Price
$27,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,117
|Maintenance
|$664
|$1,387
|$1,322
|$2,799
|$1,824
|$7,996
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,543
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,527
|$1,228
|$909
|$569
|$206
|$4,439
|Depreciation
|$5,918
|$2,813
|$2,475
|$2,195
|$1,970
|$15,371
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,684
|$9,760
|$9,319
|$10,485
|$9,270
|$52,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,117
|Maintenance
|$664
|$1,387
|$1,322
|$2,799
|$1,824
|$7,996
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,543
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,527
|$1,228
|$909
|$569
|$206
|$4,439
|Depreciation
|$5,918
|$2,813
|$2,475
|$2,195
|$1,970
|$15,371
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,684
|$9,760
|$9,319
|$10,485
|$9,270
|$52,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$939
|$4,432
|Maintenance
|$575
|$1,201
|$1,145
|$2,424
|$1,580
|$6,926
|Repairs
|$817
|$946
|$1,107
|$1,290
|$1,504
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,539
|Financing
|$1,322
|$1,064
|$788
|$493
|$178
|$3,845
|Depreciation
|$5,126
|$2,437
|$2,144
|$1,901
|$1,706
|$13,313
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,853
|$8,454
|$8,072
|$9,082
|$8,029
|$45,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,029
|Maintenance
|$523
|$1,092
|$1,041
|$2,204
|$1,436
|$6,296
|Repairs
|$743
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,173
|$1,367
|$5,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,399
|Financing
|$1,202
|$967
|$716
|$448
|$162
|$3,495
|Depreciation
|$4,660
|$2,215
|$1,949
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$12,103
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,775
|$7,685
|$7,338
|$8,256
|$7,299
|$41,353
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,190
|Maintenance
|$544
|$1,136
|$1,083
|$2,292
|$1,493
|$6,548
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,046
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,264
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,250
|$1,006
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,635
|Depreciation
|$4,846
|$2,304
|$2,027
|$1,797
|$1,613
|$12,587
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,206
|$7,992
|$7,632
|$8,586
|$7,591
|$43,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,681
|Maintenance
|$737
|$1,540
|$1,468
|$3,108
|$2,025
|$8,877
|Repairs
|$1,048
|$1,213
|$1,418
|$1,654
|$1,927
|$7,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,713
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,973
|Financing
|$1,695
|$1,363
|$1,010
|$632
|$228
|$4,928
|Depreciation
|$6,571
|$3,123
|$2,748
|$2,436
|$2,187
|$17,065
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,193
|$10,836
|$10,347
|$11,641
|$10,292
|$58,308
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$5,923
|Maintenance
|$769
|$1,605
|$1,530
|$3,240
|$2,111
|$9,255
|Repairs
|$1,092
|$1,264
|$1,479
|$1,724
|$2,009
|$7,569
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,057
|Financing
|$1,767
|$1,421
|$1,053
|$659
|$238
|$5,138
|Depreciation
|$6,850
|$3,256
|$2,865
|$2,540
|$2,280
|$17,791
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,839
|$11,297
|$10,787
|$12,136
|$10,730
|$60,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$748
|$1,562
|$1,489
|$3,152
|$2,053
|$9,003
|Repairs
|$1,062
|$1,230
|$1,439
|$1,677
|$1,955
|$7,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,737
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,001
|Financing
|$1,719
|$1,383
|$1,024
|$641
|$232
|$4,998
|Depreciation
|$6,664
|$3,167
|$2,787
|$2,471
|$2,218
|$17,307
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,408
|$10,990
|$10,493
|$11,806
|$10,438
|$59,135
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$939
|$4,432
|Maintenance
|$575
|$1,201
|$1,145
|$2,424
|$1,580
|$6,926
|Repairs
|$817
|$946
|$1,107
|$1,290
|$1,504
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,539
|Financing
|$1,322
|$1,064
|$788
|$493
|$178
|$3,845
|Depreciation
|$5,126
|$2,437
|$2,144
|$1,901
|$1,706
|$13,313
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,853
|$8,454
|$8,072
|$9,082
|$8,029
|$45,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$701
|$1,463
|$1,395
|$2,953
|$1,924
|$8,437
|Repairs
|$996
|$1,152
|$1,348
|$1,572
|$1,832
|$6,900
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,628
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,875
|Financing
|$1,611
|$1,296
|$959
|$600
|$217
|$4,683
|Depreciation
|$6,244
|$2,968
|$2,612
|$2,316
|$2,078
|$16,218
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,309
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$11,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,439
|$10,298
|$9,833
|$11,063
|$9,781
|$55,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$4,512
|Maintenance
|$586
|$1,223
|$1,166
|$2,468
|$1,608
|$7,052
|Repairs
|$832
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,314
|$1,531
|$5,767
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,567
|Financing
|$1,346
|$1,083
|$802
|$502
|$181
|$3,914
|Depreciation
|$5,219
|$2,481
|$2,183
|$1,935
|$1,737
|$13,555
|Fuel
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$9,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,068
|$8,607
|$8,219
|$9,247
|$8,175
|$46,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$4,915
|Maintenance
|$638
|$1,332
|$1,270
|$2,689
|$1,752
|$7,681
|Repairs
|$906
|$1,049
|$1,227
|$1,431
|$1,668
|$6,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,482
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,707
|Financing
|$1,466
|$1,180
|$874
|$547
|$198
|$4,264
|Depreciation
|$5,685
|$2,702
|$2,378
|$2,108
|$1,892
|$14,766
|Fuel
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,166
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$10,836
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,146
|$9,376
|$8,952
|$10,072
|$8,905
|$50,451
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Grand Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019