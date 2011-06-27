Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Cherokee SUV
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,620*
Total Cash Price
$24,676
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,858*
Total Cash Price
$19,430
SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,620*
Total Cash Price
$24,676
Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,844*
Total Cash Price
$21,373
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,452*
Total Cash Price
$20,207
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,200*
Total Cash Price
$27,396
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,591*
Total Cash Price
$28,562
Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,997*
Total Cash Price
$27,785
Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,844*
Total Cash Price
$21,373
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$1,370
|$1,313
|$2,766
|$626
|$2,722
|$8,797
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,350
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,327
|$1,067
|$790
|$495
|$178
|$3,857
|Depreciation
|$5,414
|$2,408
|$2,118
|$1,878
|$1,685
|$13,504
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,482
|$9,108
|$10,276
|$7,911
|$9,843
|$50,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$3,983
|Maintenance
|$1,079
|$1,034
|$2,178
|$493
|$2,143
|$6,927
|Repairs
|$743
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,173
|$1,367
|$5,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,247
|Financing
|$1,045
|$840
|$622
|$390
|$140
|$3,037
|Depreciation
|$4,263
|$1,896
|$1,668
|$1,479
|$1,327
|$10,633
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,616
|$7,172
|$8,091
|$6,229
|$7,750
|$39,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$1,370
|$1,313
|$2,766
|$626
|$2,722
|$8,797
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,350
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,327
|$1,067
|$790
|$495
|$178
|$3,857
|Depreciation
|$5,414
|$2,408
|$2,118
|$1,878
|$1,685
|$13,504
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,482
|$9,108
|$10,276
|$7,911
|$9,843
|$50,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$928
|$4,381
|Maintenance
|$1,187
|$1,137
|$2,396
|$542
|$2,357
|$7,620
|Repairs
|$817
|$946
|$1,107
|$1,290
|$1,504
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,169
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,150
|$924
|$684
|$429
|$154
|$3,341
|Depreciation
|$4,689
|$2,086
|$1,835
|$1,627
|$1,460
|$11,696
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,678
|$7,889
|$8,900
|$6,852
|$8,525
|$43,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$4,142
|Maintenance
|$1,122
|$1,075
|$2,265
|$513
|$2,229
|$7,204
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,046
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,106
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,087
|$874
|$647
|$406
|$146
|$3,158
|Depreciation
|$4,434
|$1,972
|$1,735
|$1,538
|$1,380
|$11,058
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,041
|$7,459
|$8,415
|$6,478
|$8,060
|$41,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$1,521
|$1,458
|$3,071
|$695
|$3,022
|$9,767
|Repairs
|$1,048
|$1,213
|$1,418
|$1,654
|$1,927
|$7,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,473
|$1,184
|$877
|$550
|$197
|$4,282
|Depreciation
|$6,011
|$2,673
|$2,352
|$2,085
|$1,871
|$14,993
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,969
|$10,113
|$11,408
|$8,783
|$10,928
|$56,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$1,586
|$1,520
|$3,202
|$725
|$3,150
|$10,183
|Repairs
|$1,092
|$1,264
|$1,479
|$1,724
|$2,009
|$7,569
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,563
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,833
|Financing
|$1,536
|$1,235
|$914
|$573
|$206
|$4,464
|Depreciation
|$6,267
|$2,787
|$2,452
|$2,174
|$1,951
|$15,631
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,606
|$10,543
|$11,894
|$9,157
|$11,393
|$58,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,207
|$5,696
|Maintenance
|$1,543
|$1,479
|$3,115
|$705
|$3,064
|$9,906
|Repairs
|$1,062
|$1,230
|$1,439
|$1,677
|$1,955
|$7,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,783
|Financing
|$1,494
|$1,201
|$889
|$558
|$200
|$4,343
|Depreciation
|$6,096
|$2,711
|$2,385
|$2,115
|$1,898
|$15,205
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,181
|$10,256
|$11,570
|$8,907
|$11,083
|$56,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$928
|$4,381
|Maintenance
|$1,187
|$1,137
|$2,396
|$542
|$2,357
|$7,620
|Repairs
|$817
|$946
|$1,107
|$1,290
|$1,504
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,169
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,150
|$924
|$684
|$429
|$154
|$3,341
|Depreciation
|$4,689
|$2,086
|$1,835
|$1,627
|$1,460
|$11,696
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,678
|$7,889
|$8,900
|$6,852
|$8,525
|$43,844
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Grand Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade