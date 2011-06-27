  1. Home
Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
$39,595
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,595
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Off-Road Adventure IIyes
Luxury Group IIyes
Off-Road Adventure Iyes
Advanced Warning/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 26Hyes
Quick Order Package 24Hyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,595
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and chrome trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$39,595
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,595
UConnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$39,595
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,595
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
$39,595
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Painted Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
$39,595
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4890 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach26.3 degrees
Maximum payload1221 lbs.
Angle of departure26.5 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$39,595
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Winter Chill Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,595
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
