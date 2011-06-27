  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Grand Cherokee
More about the 2013 Grand Cherokee
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Cherokees for sale
List Price Estimate
$9,835 - $13,063
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Alpine

Randy Edge, 07/21/2016
SRT8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Its a race car, not an off road vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Style, comfort, and value

J Farmer, 08/31/2016
SRT8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Best vehicle we have driven

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Cherokees for sale

Related Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles